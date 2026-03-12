Left Menu

Kast's Conservative Takeover: A New Era for Chile

Jose Antonio Kast has been inaugurated as Chile's new president, signaling a sharp rightward shift in politics. He aims to address issues like crime, immigration, and fiscal instability. Kast's administration faces heightened geopolitical challenges and a divided Congress, impacting his governance agenda.

Jose Antonio Kast was inaugurated on Wednesday as Chile's president, marking a significant conservative shift in the nation's politics. This comes at a time when increasing insecurity has alarmed voters across Latin America. In his initial address, Kast highlighted Chile's struggles with organized crime and fiscal issues, branding his leadership as a much-needed emergency government.

Facing a crowd of supporters in Santiago, Kast blamed prior administrations for the country's deteriorated state. He emphasized the urgency of addressing critical issues such as security, education, and employment. Kast launched several presidential decrees to improve border security and promised economic reforms aimed at boosting growth via deregulation and spending cuts.

While Kast transitions from the outgoing left-wing President Gabriel Boric, tensions are rife with ongoing protests against prevailing issues like inequality. Kast's foreign policy will also be crucial as he navigates geopolitical complexities, including relations with China, the United States, and the global economic impacts of the Iran war.

