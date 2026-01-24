Uttar Pradesh: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh has emerged from its long-standing 'Bimaru' category struggles to become a pivotal growth engine for India, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the state's foundation day. The transformation signifies a new era for the northern state.

In a video statement, Adityanath emphasized the state's progress in overcoming past policy apathy, moving from disorder to celebration. Highlighting cultural resurgence cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, the chief minister celebrated Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in India's cultural landscape.

Adityanath assured that under his governance, Uttar Pradesh is realizing inclusive development by fostering good governance and expanding employment. The state's foundation day, marked annually on January 24, reflects its new vision for growth under a theme of 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh', with the celebrations in Lucknow attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)