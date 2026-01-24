Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh has transformed from the 'Bimaru' category into a driving force of India's growth, as highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the state's foundation day. The state is experiencing a cultural and developmental resurgence, moving from past challenges to a future of inclusive development and celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has emerged from its long-standing 'Bimaru' category struggles to become a pivotal growth engine for India, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the state's foundation day. The transformation signifies a new era for the northern state.

In a video statement, Adityanath emphasized the state's progress in overcoming past policy apathy, moving from disorder to celebration. Highlighting cultural resurgence cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, the chief minister celebrated Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in India's cultural landscape.

Adityanath assured that under his governance, Uttar Pradesh is realizing inclusive development by fostering good governance and expanding employment. The state's foundation day, marked annually on January 24, reflects its new vision for growth under a theme of 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh', with the celebrations in Lucknow attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026