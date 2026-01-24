Baba Ramdev Urges Authentic Gau Raksha and Wellness Tourism in Goa

Baba Ramdev, the renowned yoga guru, stressed the need for authentic measures in cow protection beyond mere slogans. He urged spiritual leaders, including Shankaracharyas, to actively participate in rearing cows to achieve true 'gau raksha.'

Addressing reporters after a yoga session in Panaji, Ramdev stated that sincere and integrity-driven efforts are essential to protect cows effectively. He criticized superficial actions involving conferences, slogans, and violence in the name of cow protection, instead calling for responsible participation from Hindu leaders.

He further announced plans to establish Patanjali's largest wellness center in Goa, with government support, positioning the state as a hub for health and spiritual tourism. This project ties into PM Modi's aspiration of making India a global center for health and Sanatan wisdom.