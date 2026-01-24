Left Menu

Baba Ramdev Urges Authentic Gau Raksha and Wellness Tourism in Goa

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev emphasized the importance of genuine cow protection efforts beyond slogans, urging spiritual leaders to take responsibility. He highlighted Goa's potential for health and wellness tourism and announced the construction of Patanjali's largest wellness center there, aligning with PM Modi's vision for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:27 IST
Baba Ramdev Urges Authentic Gau Raksha and Wellness Tourism in Goa
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Ramdev, the renowned yoga guru, stressed the need for authentic measures in cow protection beyond mere slogans. He urged spiritual leaders, including Shankaracharyas, to actively participate in rearing cows to achieve true 'gau raksha.'

Addressing reporters after a yoga session in Panaji, Ramdev stated that sincere and integrity-driven efforts are essential to protect cows effectively. He criticized superficial actions involving conferences, slogans, and violence in the name of cow protection, instead calling for responsible participation from Hindu leaders.

He further announced plans to establish Patanjali's largest wellness center in Goa, with government support, positioning the state as a hub for health and spiritual tourism. This project ties into PM Modi's aspiration of making India a global center for health and Sanatan wisdom.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026