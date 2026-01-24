Barista Coffee's Ambitious Expansion: Brewing Success Beyond Metros

Barista Coffee, India's largest homegrown coffee chain, has announced plans to expand its footprint to 800-900 outlets by 2030, particularly targeting tier II and III towns, a strategy emphasized by CEO Rajat Agrawal.

Recently celebrating the opening of their 500th cafe in Patna, the company is capitalizing on increasing coffee culture among India's youth, especially in smaller towns with rising aspirations and disposable incomes.

Furthermore, Barista aims for a tenfold increase in its coffee vending machine segment over the next five years, with plans to operate 5,000 machines, marking this vertical as a significant growth focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)