Madison Keys Storms into Round of 16 at Australian Open

Defending champion Madison Keys has maintained her winning streak at the Australian Open, extending it to 10 matches with a commanding victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova. Keys convincingly defeated the US Open and Wimbledon finalist with scores of 6-3, 6-3, ending Pliskova's hopes for a deeper run in the tournament.

In the next round, Keys will face Jessica Pegula, a familiar opponent against whom she holds a 2-1 advantage, having recently beaten her in the final of the Adelaide International. Pegula, a sixth-seed contender, showed her prowess by dominating qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva with scores of 6-3, 6-2. Pegula, who has reached three quarterfinals at the Australian Open, looks to advance further this time.

Speaking about her upcoming match against Keys, Pegula expressed respect for Keys' capabilities on the Australian courts, acknowledging her as the defending champion. She suggested a strategic reevaluation might be necessary, considering their past encounters, and emphasized readiness for the challenge. In other news, Amanda Anisimova also reached the fourth round, besting compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4 at the Margaret Court Arena.

