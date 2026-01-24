Left Menu

Honoring Homi J Bhabha: The Architect of India's Nuclear Vision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorates Homi J Bhabha's legacy on his death anniversary. Bhabha, a key figure in India's nuclear program, is lauded for blending scientific excellence with nation-building. His ideas shaped institutions and inspired generations, strengthening India's pursuit of self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the anniversary of Homi J Bhabha's passing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the pioneer of India's nuclear program.

Sarma highlighted Bhabha's monumental contributions, citing how his vision and ideas laid the foundation for modern scientific institutions in India, inspiring countless scientists along the way.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Bhabha's work was instrumental in bolstering the nation's self-reliance, marking him as a pivotal figure in India's modern scientific journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

