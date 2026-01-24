Neil Nitin Mukesh Applauds 'Border 2': A Cinematic Legacy Honored

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media on Saturday to express his admiration for the newly released film 'Border 2'. He lauded the film as a continuation of a cinematic legacy, delivered with heartfelt performances and honor.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' hit theaters on Friday as a much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 release 'Border'. The film, produced by T-Series Films and J P Films, features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

Mukesh, sharing images on Instagram, praised the film's writer and producers for setting new benchmarks and acknowledged the cast's exemplary performances. He credited director Anurag Singh for handling the sequel with finesse and respected the team's effort in bringing the film to fruition. Mukesh's latest ventures include 'Ek Chatur Naar' and the series 'Hai Junoon'.