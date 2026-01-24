Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh Applauds 'Border 2': A Cinematic Legacy Honored

Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed admiration for 'Border 2', praising its seamless continuation of the legacy created by the original 1997 film, 'Border'. Directed by Anurag Singh, the recently released film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam Bajwa, alongside other notable actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:15 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh Applauds 'Border 2': A Cinematic Legacy Honored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media on Saturday to express his admiration for the newly released film 'Border 2'. He lauded the film as a continuation of a cinematic legacy, delivered with heartfelt performances and honor.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' hit theaters on Friday as a much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 release 'Border'. The film, produced by T-Series Films and J P Films, features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

Mukesh, sharing images on Instagram, praised the film's writer and producers for setting new benchmarks and acknowledged the cast's exemplary performances. He credited director Anurag Singh for handling the sequel with finesse and respected the team's effort in bringing the film to fruition. Mukesh's latest ventures include 'Ek Chatur Naar' and the series 'Hai Junoon'.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026