HeartWorks 2026: New Dawn II Illuminates Mumbai's Art Scene

The HeartWorks 2026 charity art exhibition in Mumbai recently showcased New Dawn II, an immersive art experience by local artists Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser, alongside Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar. This live installation featured artworks by over 3,500 children from NGOs across the city, celebrating shared creativity and hope.

New Dawn II emphasizes community collaboration, drawing inspiration from artists like Joseph Beuys and Yoko Ono. By integrating spontaneous children's artwork centered on 'a new dawn,' the project creates a comprehensive mural depicting universality and the collective hope for a transformed future.

HeartWorks, founded by Falguni Sheth-Kapadia and Rachana Darda, bridges art with philanthropy. The event featured artworks across various genres, with proceeds supporting women's NGOs. HeartWorks extends its reach globally, inviting more people to participate in its vision of creativity for social good.

