Left Menu

HeartWorks 2026: New Dawn II Illuminates Mumbai's Art Scene

The HeartWorks 2026 charity art exhibition in Mumbai, featuring the interactive New Dawn II, blended artworks by children from local NGOs. Created by Howareyoufeeling.studio, with musician Anoushka Shankar, the event highlighted collective creativity and hope. HeartWorks supports various NGOs and aims to extend its philanthropic reach globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:12 IST
HeartWorks 2026: New Dawn II Illuminates Mumbai's Art Scene
  • Country:
  • United States

The HeartWorks 2026 charity art exhibition in Mumbai recently showcased New Dawn II, an immersive art experience by local artists Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser, alongside Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar. This live installation featured artworks by over 3,500 children from NGOs across the city, celebrating shared creativity and hope.

New Dawn II emphasizes community collaboration, drawing inspiration from artists like Joseph Beuys and Yoko Ono. By integrating spontaneous children's artwork centered on 'a new dawn,' the project creates a comprehensive mural depicting universality and the collective hope for a transformed future.

HeartWorks, founded by Falguni Sheth-Kapadia and Rachana Darda, bridges art with philanthropy. The event featured artworks across various genres, with proceeds supporting women's NGOs. HeartWorks extends its reach globally, inviting more people to participate in its vision of creativity for social good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026