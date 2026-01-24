Left Menu

Firozabad: A Shimmering Glass Museum Boosting Global Tourism

The glass museum under construction in Firozabad aims to boost tourism and spotlight the city's famous glass and bangle industry. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, it will feature an art gallery, theaters, and live demonstrations, potentially turning Firozabad into a major international tourism destination.

Updated: 24-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new glass museum is being constructed near Firozabad's district headquarters, expected to significantly bolster the city's world-renowned glass and bangle industry while elevating the area to a global tourism hotspot.

Initiated by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, the museum is strategically situated near Vikas Bhawan. It is being developed on a 25,700 square meter plot at an estimated Rs 47.47 crore, with 70 percent of construction already completed.

The three-story facility will host a glass bridge, AR-VR zones, and live demonstrations to showcase the artistry and evolution of Firozabad's glassware. Officials highlight its potential to create jobs and strengthen links to religious centers like Ayodhya and Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

