Firozabad: A Shimmering Glass Museum Boosting Global Tourism

A new glass museum is being constructed near Firozabad's district headquarters, expected to significantly bolster the city's world-renowned glass and bangle industry while elevating the area to a global tourism hotspot.

Initiated by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, the museum is strategically situated near Vikas Bhawan. It is being developed on a 25,700 square meter plot at an estimated Rs 47.47 crore, with 70 percent of construction already completed.

The three-story facility will host a glass bridge, AR-VR zones, and live demonstrations to showcase the artistry and evolution of Firozabad's glassware. Officials highlight its potential to create jobs and strengthen links to religious centers like Ayodhya and Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)