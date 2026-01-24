Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: A Tapestry of Tradition and Modernity Celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik highlighted Uttar Pradesh's contributions to India's civilization and progress during a vibrant Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration. Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP stands as a IT hub and spiritual cradle, embodying the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative through cultural exchanges that promote unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh: A Tapestry of Tradition and Modernity Celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh statehood day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik praised the immense contributions of Uttar Pradesh to India's civilization, freedom struggle, and ongoing national progress. The governor extended greetings to the northern state and emphasized the critical role UP residents in Arunachal Pradesh play in fostering the state's economy and societal harmony.

During the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration at Lok Bhavan, the governor remarked on UP's dynamic development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting its emergence as a hub of information technology and a spiritual center that attracts pilgrims and tourists alike. This development exemplifies how tradition and modernity can successfully intertwine.

The event, envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, underscored national unity and integration through mutual cultural understanding. The celebration featured vibrant performances, with traditional items from the Uttar Pradesh community and folk dances by Arunachali children, symbolizing cultural exchange and respect.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026