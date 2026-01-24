Uttar Pradesh: A Tapestry of Tradition and Modernity Celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh

On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh statehood day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik praised the immense contributions of Uttar Pradesh to India's civilization, freedom struggle, and ongoing national progress. The governor extended greetings to the northern state and emphasized the critical role UP residents in Arunachal Pradesh play in fostering the state's economy and societal harmony.

During the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration at Lok Bhavan, the governor remarked on UP's dynamic development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting its emergence as a hub of information technology and a spiritual center that attracts pilgrims and tourists alike. This development exemplifies how tradition and modernity can successfully intertwine.

The event, envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, underscored national unity and integration through mutual cultural understanding. The celebration featured vibrant performances, with traditional items from the Uttar Pradesh community and folk dances by Arunachali children, symbolizing cultural exchange and respect.