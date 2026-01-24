Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Justice: Zubeen Garg's Family Demands International Action

The family of acclaimed Assam singer Zubeen Garg has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite legal proceedings related to his death in Singapore last year. They seek a special court in India for a swift trial, diplomatic engagement with Singapore, and increased legal support to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:38 IST
The family of Zubeen Garg, the celebrated singer from Assam, has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a swift judicial process following Garg's tragic death in Singapore last September. They are advocating for a dedicated court in India to oversee the trial efficiently, ensuring that no accused individuals are granted bail prematurely.

In a detailed memorandum, the family emphasizes the need for immediate diplomatic and legal collaboration with Singapore to guarantee transparency and justice. Garg's wife, sister, and uncle have actively engaged with authorities on both fronts, emphasizing the importance of rigorous prosecution and thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Garg's demise.

The case has garnered broad attention, with accusations ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy. As the investigation unfolds, the family remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice, urging both nations to surmount jurisdictional hurdles and uphold the integrity of legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

