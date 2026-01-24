Left Menu

Heartfelt Farewell: Community Honors Fallen Army Hero

Samiran Singh, an Army personnel who died in a Doda accident, received a poignant farewell in his West Bengal village. Thousands gathered for his funeral, honoring him with military rites and chants. Local dignitaries attended, and the ceremony concluded with a gun salute and final respects at the crematorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhargram | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:28 IST
Heartfelt Farewell: Community Honors Fallen Army Hero
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Samiran Singh, one of the 10 soldiers who perished in the Doda accident, reached his hometown Sankrail in West Bengal's Jhargram district. A throng of mourners gathered to bid adieu to the decorated hero with full military honors on Saturday.

The scene was somber as a flower-adorned coffin transported by a special Army vehicle arrived at Kuchladari village, drawing thousands who gathered to pay their respects. Singh's comrades from Bravo Company, 169 Battalion, were present, accompanying their fallen brother.

In an emotive farewell, family and community members offered their final tributes at Singh's residence. Local leaders, including Gopiballavpur MLA Khagendranath Mahato and zilla parishad karmadhyaksha Kamal Kumar Raut, attended the ceremony. The procession to the cremation ground echoed with patriotic slogans, culminating in a ceremonial gun salute. Singh's sacrifice was honored with full military respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026