Heartfelt Farewell: Community Honors Fallen Army Hero

The mortal remains of Samiran Singh, one of the 10 soldiers who perished in the Doda accident, reached his hometown Sankrail in West Bengal's Jhargram district. A throng of mourners gathered to bid adieu to the decorated hero with full military honors on Saturday.

The scene was somber as a flower-adorned coffin transported by a special Army vehicle arrived at Kuchladari village, drawing thousands who gathered to pay their respects. Singh's comrades from Bravo Company, 169 Battalion, were present, accompanying their fallen brother.

In an emotive farewell, family and community members offered their final tributes at Singh's residence. Local leaders, including Gopiballavpur MLA Khagendranath Mahato and zilla parishad karmadhyaksha Kamal Kumar Raut, attended the ceremony. The procession to the cremation ground echoed with patriotic slogans, culminating in a ceremonial gun salute. Singh's sacrifice was honored with full military respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)