India's Role as Global Beacon of Buddha Dhamma

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized India's responsibility in upholding Buddha Dhamma's principles globally. At the Global Buddhist Summit, leaders underscored India's commitment to promoting Buddhism and peace. The Culture Ministry highlighted ongoing efforts, including manuscript digitisation and the historic 'Light and The Lotus' exposition in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:06 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored India's pivotal role in preserving and propagating the principles of Buddha Dhamma as it gains global followers. Addressing the Global Buddhist Summit, he noted India's special responsibility towards compassion, non-violence, and coexistence.

With participation from eminent monks and scholars, the summit highlighted India's leadership in fostering Buddhist dialogue. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation has provided an international platform for fostering peace and harmony, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Culture Ministry reinforced this commitment by emphasizing initiatives like the digitisation of ancient texts and the grand exposition, 'The Light and The Lotus', showcasing Buddha-linked relics. The event, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation, reiterates India's spiritual legacy and global influence.

