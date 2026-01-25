Saudi Arabia's Asian Winter Games: Postponed Amid Strategic Shift

Saudi Arabia's Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have indefinitely postponed the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which were slated to take place in NEOM, a futuristic city project. The announcement, made on Saturday, lacks a specific reason for the delay.

Both entities agreed to a strategic framework to host future games, with a focus on standalone winter sports events in Saudi Arabia and West Asia. The decision aligns with Saudi's long-term commitment to sustainable winter sports and economic diversification.

The postponement comes as oil revenues face pressure, highlighting challenges for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030. Events like the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh and the 2034 FIFA World Cup remain on the agenda amidst criticism of the prior decision to host winter sports in a desert climate.