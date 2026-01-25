Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Asian Winter Games: Postponed Amid Strategic Shift

Saudi Arabia and the Olympic Council of Asia have postponed the 2029 Asian Winter Games indefinitely, originally set for the NEOM venue. Future standalone winter sports events will focus on sustainable development. The decision reflects economic pressures and criticism over hosting winter sports in Saudi's climate.

Updated: 25-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:24 IST
Saudi Arabia's Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia have indefinitely postponed the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which were slated to take place in NEOM, a futuristic city project. The announcement, made on Saturday, lacks a specific reason for the delay.

Both entities agreed to a strategic framework to host future games, with a focus on standalone winter sports events in Saudi Arabia and West Asia. The decision aligns with Saudi's long-term commitment to sustainable winter sports and economic diversification.

The postponement comes as oil revenues face pressure, highlighting challenges for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030. Events like the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh and the 2034 FIFA World Cup remain on the agenda amidst criticism of the prior decision to host winter sports in a desert climate.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

