Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Quarters After Mensik's Withdrawal

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal due to an abdominal injury. Mensik pulled out 24 hours before their scheduled fourth-round match, citing a worsening condition after recent games.

This marks the second consecutive withdrawal from the tournament due to similar injuries, with Naomi Osaka pulling out the previous day. Djokovic, holding a record 10 Australian Open titles and 24 major wins, recently celebrated his 400th Grand Slam victory.

Djokovic aims to regain his dominant form amidst fierce competition from young talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, asserting that he's still pushing against the younger players while fine-tuning his game during this tournament.