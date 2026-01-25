Tragic Blaze in Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza
A devastating fire at Gul Shopping Plaza in Karachi resulted in 72 deaths, with a dozen still missing. The blaze started in the building's basement and took 36 hours to control. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and issue safety compliance notices to other commercial buildings.
- Pakistan
The death toll from the fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza has risen to 72, with search operations ongoing for 12 missing persons, officials reported on Sunday.
The fire began in the basement of the wholesale and retail market on January 17th and engulfed the building, taking 36 hours to control.
Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, while safety audits for other commercial buildings have been expedited amid concerns over inadequate firefighting equipment and safety regulations.
