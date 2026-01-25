Former Hospital HR Manager Arrested for Sending Pornographic Content to Nun

Authorities in Changanassery arrested a former HR manager, identified as Babu Thomas, for allegedly distributing pornographic material and soliciting sexual favors from a nun, who was his colleague at a local hospital.

Babu Thomas, 45, was reportedly terminated after the nun raised a complaint with hospital authorities. This prompted a police investigation, resulting in Thomas's arrest and remand to judicial custody.

Further developments have shown that Thomas may have exhibited similar behavior toward other female staff members. Investigators are continuing the inquiry, including examining his phone, which revealed vulgar communications with several employees.