Former Hospital HR Manager Arrested for Sending Pornographic Content to Nun
A former HR manager at a church-run hospital in Changanassery, identified as Babu Thomas, was arrested for allegedly sending pornographic videos and requesting sexual favors from a nun colleague. The nun complained, leading to his termination and subsequent arrest. Investigations reveal he may have approached other female staff similarly.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Changanassery arrested a former HR manager, identified as Babu Thomas, for allegedly distributing pornographic material and soliciting sexual favors from a nun, who was his colleague at a local hospital.
Babu Thomas, 45, was reportedly terminated after the nun raised a complaint with hospital authorities. This prompted a police investigation, resulting in Thomas's arrest and remand to judicial custody.
Further developments have shown that Thomas may have exhibited similar behavior toward other female staff members. Investigators are continuing the inquiry, including examining his phone, which revealed vulgar communications with several employees.
