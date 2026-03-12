Left Menu

Meghalaya Leaders Meet to Address Garo Hills Unrest: A Call for Unity

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a meeting with party leaders to discuss peacebuilding in the Garo Hills after recent violence. The unrest stemmed from protests linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Authorities imposed curfews and suspended internet services as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tura | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:15 IST
Meghalaya Leaders Meet to Address Garo Hills Unrest: A Call for Unity
Conrad K Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma engaged party leaders to discuss strategies to foster peace and rebuild trust among communities in the Garo Hills region following recent violent events.

Amid tensions surrounding the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, violence escalated, leading to fatalities, arson, and vandalism. In response, a curfew was imposed in affected districts, and internet services were suspended to prevent misinformation.

The meeting emphasized unity and constitutional safeguards for tribal communities, with party prayers highlighting the desire for peace and guidance during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026