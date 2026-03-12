Meghalaya Leaders Meet to Address Garo Hills Unrest: A Call for Unity

On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma engaged party leaders to discuss strategies to foster peace and rebuild trust among communities in the Garo Hills region following recent violent events.

Amid tensions surrounding the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, violence escalated, leading to fatalities, arson, and vandalism. In response, a curfew was imposed in affected districts, and internet services were suspended to prevent misinformation.

The meeting emphasized unity and constitutional safeguards for tribal communities, with party prayers highlighting the desire for peace and guidance during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)