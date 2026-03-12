Meghalaya Leaders Meet to Address Garo Hills Unrest: A Call for Unity
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a meeting with party leaders to discuss peacebuilding in the Garo Hills after recent violence. The unrest stemmed from protests linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Authorities imposed curfews and suspended internet services as a precautionary measure.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma engaged party leaders to discuss strategies to foster peace and rebuild trust among communities in the Garo Hills region following recent violent events.
Amid tensions surrounding the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, violence escalated, leading to fatalities, arson, and vandalism. In response, a curfew was imposed in affected districts, and internet services were suspended to prevent misinformation.
The meeting emphasized unity and constitutional safeguards for tribal communities, with party prayers highlighting the desire for peace and guidance during these challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
