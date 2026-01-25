Left Menu

India's 77th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Culture and Military Might

India's 77th Republic Day celebrations will showcase its cultural diversity and military prowess. Key highlights include a grand parade with the theme 'Vande Mataram', major weapon systems from Operation Sindoor, and performances by cultural artists. International dignitaries and new military units will also feature prominently in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:24 IST
India's 77th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Culture and Military Might
  • India

India is set to shine a spotlight on its developmental strides, cultural vibrancy, and military strength during the 77th Republic Day celebrations this Monday.

The event, taking place at Kartavya Path, will center around the sesquicentennial commemoration of 'Vande Mataram'. High-profile guests, including European Union dignitaries, will join President Droupadi Murmu for the ceremony.

The day will feature an elaborate parade led by military veterans and current heroes, underscoring India's defense readiness and unity in diversity theme, complemented by spectacular aerial displays and cultural performances.

