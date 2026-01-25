India's 77th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Culture and Military Might
India's 77th Republic Day celebrations will showcase its cultural diversity and military prowess. Key highlights include a grand parade with the theme 'Vande Mataram', major weapon systems from Operation Sindoor, and performances by cultural artists. International dignitaries and new military units will also feature prominently in the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
India is set to shine a spotlight on its developmental strides, cultural vibrancy, and military strength during the 77th Republic Day celebrations this Monday.
The event, taking place at Kartavya Path, will center around the sesquicentennial commemoration of 'Vande Mataram'. High-profile guests, including European Union dignitaries, will join President Droupadi Murmu for the ceremony.
The day will feature an elaborate parade led by military veterans and current heroes, underscoring India's defense readiness and unity in diversity theme, complemented by spectacular aerial displays and cultural performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Stands Firm: No Apologies Over Operation Sindoor
Sky Dominance: Operation Sindoor's Spectacle at Republic Day
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage
Paddling Towards Glory: Mohsin Ali's Journey from Dal Lake to Kartavya Path
Celebrating Northeast Brilliance: Statehood Days Event Showcases Cultural Diversity