India's 77th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Culture and Military Might

India is set to shine a spotlight on its developmental strides, cultural vibrancy, and military strength during the 77th Republic Day celebrations this Monday.

The event, taking place at Kartavya Path, will center around the sesquicentennial commemoration of 'Vande Mataram'. High-profile guests, including European Union dignitaries, will join President Droupadi Murmu for the ceremony.

The day will feature an elaborate parade led by military veterans and current heroes, underscoring India's defense readiness and unity in diversity theme, complemented by spectacular aerial displays and cultural performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)