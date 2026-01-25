Left Menu

India's Military Might and Cultural Splendor Set to Shine at Republic Day Parade

India will showcase its military strength and cultural diversity at the 77th Republic Day Parade. Key highlights include indigenous weapon systems and a phased battle array by the Indian Army. The event marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and will feature aerial displays by military aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:49 IST
India's Military Might and Cultural Splendor Set to Shine at Republic Day Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to display a blend of military prowess and cultural heritage at the 77th Republic Day Parade on Monday. The event will feature an impressive array of indigenous weapon systems like the BrahMos and Akash, along with the introduction of the newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion.

Marking several firsts, the ceremonial parade will include the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment and a tri-services tableau. Additionally, mounted members of the 61 Cavalry will don battle gear as they lead the impressive parade, showcasing India's commitment to innovation and national security.

The event will also celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and feature a grand aerial display, highlighted by 29 aircraft, including Rafale and Apache helicopters. High-profile guests, including the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will witness India's dynamic display on the Kartavya Path.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026