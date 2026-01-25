India's Military Might and Cultural Splendor Set to Shine at Republic Day Parade

India is set to display a blend of military prowess and cultural heritage at the 77th Republic Day Parade on Monday. The event will feature an impressive array of indigenous weapon systems like the BrahMos and Akash, along with the introduction of the newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion.

Marking several firsts, the ceremonial parade will include the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment and a tri-services tableau. Additionally, mounted members of the 61 Cavalry will don battle gear as they lead the impressive parade, showcasing India's commitment to innovation and national security.

The event will also celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and feature a grand aerial display, highlighted by 29 aircraft, including Rafale and Apache helicopters. High-profile guests, including the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will witness India's dynamic display on the Kartavya Path.