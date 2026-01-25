Left Menu

Simanchal Patro: Beacon of Odia Art and Culture, Awarded Padma Shri

Simanchal Patro, a 99-year-old distinguished folk artist from Odisha, has been honored with the Padma Shri for his efforts in preserving 'Prahallada Natak.' This recognition is expected to boost interest in Odia art. He joins other honorees Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Charan Hembram, and Sarat Kumar Patra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:01 IST
Simanchal Patro, a renowned 99-year-old folk artist from Odisha, expressed his happiness on being chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

Patro, along with three other distinguished individuals from Odisha, will receive the honor in 2026. This recognition celebrates their contributions across fields such as art, literature, and education. Patro himself is a stalwart in the field of folk art and has significantly contributed to the preservation and promotion of 'Prahallada Natak,' a traditional dramatic art form.

Born in 1927 in Bamakei village, Patro dedicated his life to the Odia theatrical tradition, starting his training at just 12 years old. His commitment even led him to sell part of his property to support 'Prahallada Natak,' a testament to his passion and dedication to Odia cultural heritage.

