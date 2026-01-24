Left Menu

Narendra Modi Lauds Uttar Pradesh's Developmental Surge Amid Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh for its balanced development and cultural preservation in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Uttar Pradesh Day. Modi emphasized the state's transformation from a 'Bimaru' status to a key economic contributor and hailed its infrastructural, economic, and cultural growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Uttar Pradesh as a model region where development seamlessly merges with cultural heritage. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh's state foundation day, Modi highlighted the state's evolution from a 'Bimaru' state to one of India's vibrant economic engines.

The Prime Minister emphasized Uttar Pradesh's revival in cultural, economic, and infrastructural spheres and underscored its tourism potential. He praised the BJP government for dispelling decades of public mistrust by executing rapid development projects, including the upcoming Ganga Expressway and international airport expansions.

Modi also lauded the state's efforts in becoming an example of strong law and order, promoting welfare policies, and empowering small industries through initiatives like the 'One District, One Product' program. He expressed that Uttar Pradesh's development is vital to achieving a 'developed India.'

