N. Rajam: The Maestro of Violin

Legendary violinist N. Rajam, recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, has dedicated this prestigious recognition to her parents and mentors. Renowned for her transformative role in introducing the 'gayaki ang' technique to Hindustani classical violin, Rajam has left an indelible mark on a field traditionally dominated by vocalists.

Born in Chennai in 1938, Dr. Rajam has lived in Thane for over five decades, becoming an integral figure in the city's cultural scene. Throughout her illustrious career, she has simultaneously nurtured her passion as a performer and educator.

An esteemed academic, Dr. Rajam served at Banaras Hindu University for multiple decades, rising through the ranks to become the Head of the Department and Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts. Among her numerous accolades are the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, culminating in her being bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2012. Other notable Padma Vibhushan awardees include former Kerala Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra.