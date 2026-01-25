Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Unity

In a heartfelt ceremony commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the Sikh Guru's enduring legacy of sacrifice for human dignity and religious protection. Speaking at Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam in Maharashtra, Kalyan denoted the Guru's sacrifice as both historical and a continuous reminder amid contemporary challenges.

Kalyan underscored the significance of youth involvement in realizing 'Viksit Bharat 2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that cultural and social development is crucial to India's progress. He also praised the Sikh community's substantial cultural contributions in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and organizer Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa highlighted the teachings of Sant Namdev and Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing religious freedom and justice. The interconnected histories and shared struggles of Punjab and Maharashtra were seen as foundational to the country's independence.