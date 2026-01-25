Left Menu

Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Unity

Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of sacrifice was honored by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. At a ceremony in Maharashtra, Kalyan emphasized the Sikh Guru's role in protecting religion and promoting dignity. The event highlighted the importance of unity and the involvement of the youth in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:33 IST
Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Unity
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt ceremony commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the Sikh Guru's enduring legacy of sacrifice for human dignity and religious protection. Speaking at Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam in Maharashtra, Kalyan denoted the Guru's sacrifice as both historical and a continuous reminder amid contemporary challenges.

Kalyan underscored the significance of youth involvement in realizing 'Viksit Bharat 2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that cultural and social development is crucial to India's progress. He also praised the Sikh community's substantial cultural contributions in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and organizer Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa highlighted the teachings of Sant Namdev and Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing religious freedom and justice. The interconnected histories and shared struggles of Punjab and Maharashtra were seen as foundational to the country's independence.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026