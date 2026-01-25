Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Unity
Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of sacrifice was honored by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. At a ceremony in Maharashtra, Kalyan emphasized the Sikh Guru's role in protecting religion and promoting dignity. The event highlighted the importance of unity and the involvement of the youth in nation-building.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt ceremony commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the Sikh Guru's enduring legacy of sacrifice for human dignity and religious protection. Speaking at Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam in Maharashtra, Kalyan denoted the Guru's sacrifice as both historical and a continuous reminder amid contemporary challenges.
Kalyan underscored the significance of youth involvement in realizing 'Viksit Bharat 2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that cultural and social development is crucial to India's progress. He also praised the Sikh community's substantial cultural contributions in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and organizer Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa highlighted the teachings of Sant Namdev and Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing religious freedom and justice. The interconnected histories and shared struggles of Punjab and Maharashtra were seen as foundational to the country's independence.
ALSO READ
Honoring Sacrifice: The Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Guru Tegh Bahadur: The Beacon of Sacrifice and Dignity
Punjabis: Sacrifice in Their DNA Honored at Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan
Starmer Demands Trump Apologize for Devaluing NATO Sacrifices