Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Heroes: Padma Shri Honorees Driving Change in Remote Areas

Budhri Tati, Dr. Ramchandra Godbole, and Sunita Godbole have been awarded the Padma Shri for their exceptional contributions in tribal healthcare and women's empowerment in Chhattisgarh's remote areas. Their work has brought pride to the state, with Tati empowering over 500 women and the Godboles delivering essential medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:23 IST
Chhattisgarh's Heroes: Padma Shri Honorees Driving Change in Remote Areas
  • Country:
  • India

Three distinguished individuals from Chhattisgarh have been awarded the Padma Shri for their commendable efforts in bringing about social and healthcare improvements in remote regions. Budhri Tati, known as Badi Didi, receives the honor for her work in women empowerment and tribal upliftment, empowering over 500 women.

Dr. Ramchandra Godbole and his wife Sunita, who have provided essential medical services in remote tribal areas through their initiative 'Trust for Health', also receive this prestigious award. Their relentless efforts to spread health awareness and combat malnutrition have significantly impacted the community.

These awards, announced on Republic Day eve, bring immense pride to Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed accolades for these rare personalities who have dedicated years working in challenging conditions in the Bastar region, ensuring healthcare access and social betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026