Chhattisgarh's Heroes: Padma Shri Honorees Driving Change in Remote Areas

Three distinguished individuals from Chhattisgarh have been awarded the Padma Shri for their commendable efforts in bringing about social and healthcare improvements in remote regions. Budhri Tati, known as Badi Didi, receives the honor for her work in women empowerment and tribal upliftment, empowering over 500 women.

Dr. Ramchandra Godbole and his wife Sunita, who have provided essential medical services in remote tribal areas through their initiative 'Trust for Health', also receive this prestigious award. Their relentless efforts to spread health awareness and combat malnutrition have significantly impacted the community.

These awards, announced on Republic Day eve, bring immense pride to Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed accolades for these rare personalities who have dedicated years working in challenging conditions in the Bastar region, ensuring healthcare access and social betterment.

