Mark Tully: The Voice of India Silenced

Renowned journalist and author Mark Tully, known for his extensive chronicles on India, passed away at 90 in a private hospital due to multi-organ failure. Tully, an iconic voice familiar to both Indian and global audiences, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

A hospital statement confirmed his passing on January 25, 2026, at 2:35 pm. His close friend, Satish Jacob, expressed condolences and shared that Tully would be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday. Born in Calcutta, Tully's tenure as the BBC's New Delhi bureau chief spanned 22 impactful years.

His works, including books like 'No Full Stops in India' and 'Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi's Last Battle,' co-authored with Jacob, were complemented by his significant BBC broadcasts covering pivotal events in Indian history. Honored with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and a knighthood, Tully's journalistic legacy remains indelible.

