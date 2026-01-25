Left Menu

Mark Tully: The Voice of India Silenced

Renowned journalist and author Mark Tully passed away at 90 due to multi-organ failure. An influential voice on India, he was the BBC's chief bureau for New Delhi and authored several significant works. Tully was celebrated with numerous awards, including a knighthood and India's prestigious Padma awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:19 IST
Mark Tully: The Voice of India Silenced
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned journalist and author Mark Tully, known for his extensive chronicles on India, passed away at 90 in a private hospital due to multi-organ failure. Tully, an iconic voice familiar to both Indian and global audiences, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

A hospital statement confirmed his passing on January 25, 2026, at 2:35 pm. His close friend, Satish Jacob, expressed condolences and shared that Tully would be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday. Born in Calcutta, Tully's tenure as the BBC's New Delhi bureau chief spanned 22 impactful years.

His works, including books like 'No Full Stops in India' and 'Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi's Last Battle,' co-authored with Jacob, were complemented by his significant BBC broadcasts covering pivotal events in Indian history. Honored with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and a knighthood, Tully's journalistic legacy remains indelible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026