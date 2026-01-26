Left Menu

Literary Laureate: Naresh Chandra Dev Varma's Legacy in Kokborok

Naresh Chandra Dev Varma, an 81-year-old Kokborok litterateur, has been nominated for the Padma Shri award, recognizing his five-decade literary journey. Dev Varma's contributions to Kokborok literature, recognized with multiple awards, spotlight his dedication to promoting tribal language. He remains a significant cultural figure in Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naresh Chandra Dev Varma, a distinguished figure in Kokborok literature, has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award, acknowledging his vast literary contributions over five decades. The 81-year-old, originally from Bishramganj village in Tripura, began his literary endeavors alongside a government career at the age of 30.

Dev Varma, who has penned 34 books, primarily in the Kokborok language, has been recognized with several awards, including the state's second-highest honor, the Tripura Bhushan. Despite the recognition, he humbly notes that his work in promoting Kokborok has been a lifelong mission rather than a pursuit of accolades.

Content to let his written works speak on matters of the Kokborok script, he opts for the Bengali script due to personal choice. Celebrating his accomplishments, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha extolled Dev Varma's contributions, emphasizing his influence in advancing Kokborok literature and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

