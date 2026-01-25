Left Menu

Tripura BJP Leader Suspended Amid Criminal Allegations

Rajib Saha, a BJP mandal president in Tripura, has been suspended after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard. His suspension comes following police action linked to an incident involving a judicial officer in West Tripura district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:44 IST
In recent developments from Tripura, a BJP mandal president faces suspension following allegations of criminal misconduct. The party issued an official statement regarding the matter on Sunday.

According to reports, Rajib Saha, who leads the Barjala BJP mandal committee, was arrested after a confrontation with the security personnel of a judicial officer in the Patunagar area of West Tripura district.

State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee directed the suspension of Saha after his arrest on January 24. The incident involved an alleged assault with a security guard lodging a formal complaint of attempted murder against Saha.

