Asharikandi: Celebrating Assam's Terracotta Legacy at Republic Day Parade

At the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, Assam showcased its renowned terracotta craft village, Asharikandi. The state's tableau depicted artisans' skills, highlighting cultural and economic significance in India.

Centered on the tableau was a striking terracotta doll with earthen lamps, symbolizing the rich heritage. Bamboo fencing adorned the display, reflecting Assam's ties to sustainable development.

The rear featured a Moyurponkhi boat, embodying riverine identity. Traditional attire and song by women artisans conveyed Asharikandi's artistic pride and global recognition, marking a journey towards self-reliance.

