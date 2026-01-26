Asharikandi: Celebrating Assam's Terracotta Legacy at Republic Day Parade
Assam's Asharikandi terracotta craft village was highlighted at the Republic Day parade, showcasing centuries-old artisan skills. The tableau featured traditional Assamese craftsmanship, from terracotta dolls to bamboo fencing, symbolizing cultural significance and self-reliance. Artisans in traditional attire reflected pride in their heritage and artistic contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
At the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, Assam showcased its renowned terracotta craft village, Asharikandi. The state's tableau depicted artisans' skills, highlighting cultural and economic significance in India.
Centered on the tableau was a striking terracotta doll with earthen lamps, symbolizing the rich heritage. Bamboo fencing adorned the display, reflecting Assam's ties to sustainable development.
The rear featured a Moyurponkhi boat, embodying riverine identity. Traditional attire and song by women artisans conveyed Asharikandi's artistic pride and global recognition, marking a journey towards self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)