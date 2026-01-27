Record-Breaking Attendance Expected at Kolkata Book Fair

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair has witnessed an impressive turnout, with organizers reporting 14 lakh visitors in the first four days since public access commenced on January 23. The event continues to capture attention from book lovers across the region.

Inaugurated on January 22 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Kolkata Book Fair is renowned as Asia's largest literary gathering. The festivities are slated to continue until February 3, promising a plethora of books and engaging events for attendees.

The past weekend, including the Republic Day holiday, drew significant crowds, with 4 lakh attendees on both Sunday and Monday. Publishers and Booksellers Guild's General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee expressed optimism about surpassing the previous attendance record of 27 lakh, given the positive response so far.

