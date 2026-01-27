Left Menu

The Lumineers Return to India: A Celebration of Music and Culture

The Lumineers, an acclaimed American folk-rock band, returns to India for a performance in February 2026. Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites are excited to further explore Indian culture and cuisine. Their tour celebrates over 20 years of collaboration, marking their fifth album, 'Automatic.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Lumineers, renowned American folk-rock musicians, are heading back to India for the second time, with a highly anticipated performance at Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR scheduled for February 1, 2026. Lead vocalist Wesley Schultz expressed his hopes that this trip will lead to many more visits to the vibrant country.

Having first visited India in 2022 for the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival in Pune, Schultz and bandmate Jeremiah Fraites are set for their first stand-alone concert in India as part of their 'The Automatic World Tour.' Schultz shared his eagerness to explore Indian culture, cuisine, and music styles during this journey.

Celebrating over two decades of musical collaboration, The Lumineers have released their fifth album, 'Automatic,' characterized by a raw and spontaneous creation process. Schultz noted their musical evolution while maintaining their core passion for creating music autonomously. The India show aligns with their continuous evolution and is promoted by BookMyShow Live.

