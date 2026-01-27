West Bengal Government Strengthens Oversight on Flagship Scheme Deployments
The West Bengal government has deployed senior officers across various districts to oversee development schemes such as 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' and 'Pathashree'. This initiative aims to enhance monitoring and coordination of development initiatives at the district level, ensuring project efficiency and closer oversight.
The West Bengal government, in a move to tighten oversight on development projects, has assigned senior officers to districts across the state. Schemes like 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' and 'Pathashree' are under focus, highlighting the administration's commitment to efficient execution of flagship programs.
An official order has detailed the immediate deployment, designating officers to oversee specific districts. This includes assignments such as Rajesh Kumar Sinha to Kolkata (South) and Onkar Singh Meena to South 24 Parganas. Choten D Lama has been assigned Malda, with Santanu Basu in Kolkata (North).
The initiative ensures each region's needs are promptly addressed, promoting efficient implementation of development works. This strategic distribution aims to enhance coordination between officers and district magistrates, reflecting a systematic approach to governance in West Bengal.
