Tensions Flare: Border Patrol Shooting Near US-Mexico Line
A person is in critical condition following a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border in Arivaca, Arizona. The incident is under investigation by local and federal authorities, while the wounded individual is receiving treatment at a regional trauma center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Arizona | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
A person is in critical condition after being shot in an incident involving the Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border, Arizona authorities reported.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department collaborates with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection to investigate the shooting in Arivaca, located approximately 10 miles from the border.
According to the Santa Rita Fire District, the wounded individual is in custody and has been airlifted to a regional trauma center for further medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire Erupts Near US-Mexico Border: Arizona Man Wounded in Smuggling Sting
Tensions Rise After Arizona Border Shooting: A Deep Dive
Tensions Rise as Border Patrol Shooting Sparks Outcry in Arizona
Arizona Border Shooting Spurs Critical Investigation
Arizona Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Under Investigation