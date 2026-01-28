Tensions Flare: Border Patrol Shooting Near US-Mexico Line

A person is in critical condition after being shot in an incident involving the Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border, Arizona authorities reported.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department collaborates with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection to investigate the shooting in Arivaca, located approximately 10 miles from the border.

According to the Santa Rita Fire District, the wounded individual is in custody and has been airlifted to a regional trauma center for further medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)