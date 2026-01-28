Left Menu

Hollywood Titans Clash: Netflix and Warner Brothers Merger Under Senate Scrutiny

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will review the competitive effects of the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers. Paramount Skydance is also attempting to acquire Warner Brothers, extending its tender offer deadline. A successful acquisition could reshape Hollywood's landscape by gaining iconic franchises and HBO Max.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:09 IST
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced it will convene a hearing next week concerning the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers. The discussion, spearheaded by the committee's antitrust subcommittee, aims to assess the merger's potential impact on competition within the industry.

Alongside this prospective union, Paramount Skydance has emerged as another contender in acquiring Warner Brothers, revealing its strategy by prolonging a hostile tender offer. This maneuver underscores the fierce rivalry aimed at consolidating power within Hollywood's elite studios.

A successful acquisition would mean that the new owner gains substantial control over legendary franchises such as 'Friends' and 'Batman,' alongside the lucrative HBO Max streaming service, thereby reshaping Hollywood's cinematic and streaming landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

