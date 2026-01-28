Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar and four others died when their aircraft crashed in Pune. Murmu highlighted his contributions to Maharashtra's development, especially in the cooperative sector, and extended sympathies to affected families.
President Droupadi Murmu has extended her heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The incident, which occurred in Pune district, also claimed the lives of four other individuals.
In a message shared on the social media platform X, President Murmu emphasized the significant loss to Maharashtra's development, particularly in the cooperative sector, due to Pawar's untimely demise. She mourned his death as a substantial and irreparable loss to the region.
President Murmu further expressed her deep sympathies to the families, supporters, and admirers of Ajit Pawar. She also offered her condolences to the families of all those who perished in the crash, hoping for strength to overcome their grief.
Sad day for Indian democracy as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died; I express my condolences: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Bengal.