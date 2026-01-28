Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The incident, which occurred in Pune district, also claimed the lives of four other individuals.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, President Murmu emphasized the significant loss to Maharashtra's development, particularly in the cooperative sector, due to Pawar's untimely demise. She mourned his death as a substantial and irreparable loss to the region.

President Murmu further expressed her deep sympathies to the families, supporters, and admirers of Ajit Pawar. She also offered her condolences to the families of all those who perished in the crash, hoping for strength to overcome their grief.