Left Menu

India Unveils Cultural Riches at New York Travel Show

India's dynamic tourism and cultural offerings were spotlighted at the Travel & Adventure Show 2026 in New York. With a prime location at the event, the India Pavilion attracted visitors through cultural exhibits and culinary delights, highlighting India’s efforts to boost tourism, particularly from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:48 IST
India Unveils Cultural Riches at New York Travel Show
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's rich cultural and tourism allure was center stage at the Travel & Adventure Show 2026 in New York, drawing significant attention from over 10,000 visitors at the Jacob Javits Centre. The India Pavilion, prominently positioned at the main entrance, played a pivotal role in showcasing the nation's vibrant heritage.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, inaugurated the much-anticipated India Pavilion. This year's pavilion witnessed increased participation from Indian tour companies keen on expanding their reach into the U.S. market. Pradhan emphasized the strategic goal of integrating Indian tourism more prominently into the American mainstream, aiming to attract not just current visitors but also future generations of the Indian-American community.

Attendees experienced traditional Indian culture through dance performances, VR sessions, and authentic culinary tastings. The event featured a unique Madhubani painting by artist Nupur Nishith, blending Indian art with New York City icons. The initiative is part of India's broader strategy to enhance tourism, utilizing electronic visas and partnerships with airlines and travel companies to streamline the journey for American tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026