Paramvir Cheema: From OTT Outsider to Silver Screen Star

Paramvir Cheema, an acclaimed actor known for 'Black Warrant' and 'Chamak,' strategically built his career starting with OTT platforms before transitioning to films. Despite being an industry outsider, Cheema has achieved success through films like 'Tere Ishq Mein' and 'Border 2,' with upcoming projects on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:01 IST
Paramvir Cheema, the talented actor who captured audiences with his standout performances in 'Black Warrant' and 'Chamak,' has charted a deliberate course through the entertainment industry, beginning with online streaming platforms. As an outsider with no industry connections, Cheema consciously laid the groundwork for his transition into films by carving a niche in the OTT space.

Cheema's debut in feature films came with Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishq Mein,' featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The actor's latest hit, 'Border 2,' includes a star-studded ensemble and has further cemented his presence in Hindi cinema. In 'Border 2,' he shares the screen with renowned actors such as Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

Reflecting on his journey, Cheema shared his initial focus on acting, irrespective of the medium, and how he adapted to leverage the reach of films to become a star. His forthcoming ventures include the Prime Video series, 'The Pyramid Scheme,' and a Punjabi film, 'Pitt Siyapa,' demonstrating his expanding influence in the industry.

