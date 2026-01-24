Left Menu

'Border 2': A Cinematic Voyage Through History with Sunny Deol

'Border 2', helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by Bhushan Kumar, is making waves at the box office as it reignites interest in the iconic franchise. With a stellar cast and compelling story, this war drama inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War becomes the biggest opener of 2026, despite challenges.

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Singh (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
'Border 2' is making significant inroads at the box office, as producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh shared the intriguing journey from conception to release. The project took shape almost by chance, emerging from discussions regarding another film, Singh revealed in a conversation with ANI.

Initially hesitant, Singh faced challenges due to the legacy of the original 'Border'. However, Kumar assured him of full creative freedom and resources, helping align the project's vision. The film's momentum was fueled by the success of 'Gadar 2', prompting Kumar to capitalize on the 'Border' brand, even amidst health-related restraints that necessitated a directorial shift.

The casting of key roles was crucial. Sunny Deol's involvement was deemed essential, with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan joining the cast list. Despite a lengthy 140-day shoot, Singh's team met deadlines, including recreating classics like 'Sandese Aate Hain'. Initial box office numbers further underline the film's strong start, echoing the collective effort put into its creation.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

