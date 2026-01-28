Left Menu

Solarworld Shines with 15% Profit Surge in Q4

Solarworld Energy Solutions reported a significant profit increase of over 15% in Q4, with consolidated profits rising to Rs 49.21 crore. This growth was fueled by a substantial rise in total income, which reached Rs 587.84 crore during the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:20 IST
Solarworld Shines with 15% Profit Surge in Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solarworld Energy Solutions announced a notable increase in its consolidated profits, reporting a 15% rise to Rs 49.21 crore for the December quarter.

The company attributed this impressive growth to higher revenues, as total income soared to Rs 587.84 crore, compared to Rs 205.11 crore during the same period last year.

This financial result was disclosed in a regulatory filing, highlighting Solarworld's strong market position and growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026