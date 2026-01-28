Solarworld Shines with 15% Profit Surge in Q4

Solarworld Energy Solutions announced a notable increase in its consolidated profits, reporting a 15% rise to Rs 49.21 crore for the December quarter.

The company attributed this impressive growth to higher revenues, as total income soared to Rs 587.84 crore, compared to Rs 205.11 crore during the same period last year.

This financial result was disclosed in a regulatory filing, highlighting Solarworld's strong market position and growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)