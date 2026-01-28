Solarworld Shines with 15% Profit Surge in Q4
Solarworld Energy Solutions reported a significant profit increase of over 15% in Q4, with consolidated profits rising to Rs 49.21 crore. This growth was fueled by a substantial rise in total income, which reached Rs 587.84 crore during the same period.
Solarworld Energy Solutions announced a notable increase in its consolidated profits, reporting a 15% rise to Rs 49.21 crore for the December quarter.
The company attributed this impressive growth to higher revenues, as total income soared to Rs 587.84 crore, compared to Rs 205.11 crore during the same period last year.
This financial result was disclosed in a regulatory filing, highlighting Solarworld's strong market position and growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector.
