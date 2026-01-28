Ukraine Strikes Khokholska Oil Depot in Voronezh
Ukraine's military launched an attack on the Khokholska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region. The incident resulted in the ignition of oil products, with thick smoke reported. The impact and results of the attack are currently being investigated, according to a statement released on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military launched a bold strike against the Khokholska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, it announced in a Telegram statement on Wednesday.
Thick plumes of smoke have been reported, confirming that oil products were ignited during the attack, as per the military's report.
Authorities are working to clarify the full impact and results of the nighttime assault, as investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin-Sharaa Meeting: Redefining Military Strategy in Syria
India Safeguards Mass Market Cars, Strikes Strategic EU Trade Pact
Tragedy Strikes as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash
Staggering Military Losses: Russian-Ukraine War Casualties Soar Towards 2 Million