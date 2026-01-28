Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Khokholska Oil Depot in Voronezh

Ukraine's military launched an attack on the Khokholska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region. The incident resulted in the ignition of oil products, with thick smoke reported. The impact and results of the attack are currently being investigated, according to a statement released on Telegram.

Updated: 28-01-2026 15:20 IST
Ukraine Strikes Khokholska Oil Depot in Voronezh
Ukraine's military launched a bold strike against the Khokholska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, it announced in a Telegram statement on Wednesday.

Thick plumes of smoke have been reported, confirming that oil products were ignited during the attack, as per the military's report.

Authorities are working to clarify the full impact and results of the nighttime assault, as investigations are underway.

