India's Ayurvedic Practitioners to Make Waves in Europe with India-EU Trade Pact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian traditional medicine practitioners can now offer services in EU under a new trade agreement. This will boost AYUSH systems like ayurveda and yoga. The Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital has been pivotal in integrating science with ayurveda, fostering trust worldwide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that Indian practitioners of traditional medicine can now provide their services across European Union countries, thanks to a landmark India-EU trade pact. This development is set to greatly benefit young AYUSH practitioners whose qualifications were earned in India.
Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital in Kerala, Modi emphasized that the agreement would amplify the presence of AYUSH wellness centers in Europe. He extended congratulations to those associated with AYUSH and credited the hospital for its continuous work in the realm of ayurveda.
Modi underlined the need for evidence-based research to foster global trust in ayurveda, praising Arya Vaidyasala's consistent efforts alongside notable institutions. He noted their focus on drug, clinical research, and cancer care, contributing significantly to preserving and advancing India's ayurvedic legacy.
