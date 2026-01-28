India's Ayurvedic Practitioners to Make Waves in Europe with India-EU Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that Indian practitioners of traditional medicine can now provide their services across European Union countries, thanks to a landmark India-EU trade pact. This development is set to greatly benefit young AYUSH practitioners whose qualifications were earned in India.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital in Kerala, Modi emphasized that the agreement would amplify the presence of AYUSH wellness centers in Europe. He extended congratulations to those associated with AYUSH and credited the hospital for its continuous work in the realm of ayurveda.

Modi underlined the need for evidence-based research to foster global trust in ayurveda, praising Arya Vaidyasala's consistent efforts alongside notable institutions. He noted their focus on drug, clinical research, and cancer care, contributing significantly to preserving and advancing India's ayurvedic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)