Left Menu

India's Ayurvedic Practitioners to Make Waves in Europe with India-EU Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian traditional medicine practitioners can now offer services in EU under a new trade agreement. This will boost AYUSH systems like ayurveda and yoga. The Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital has been pivotal in integrating science with ayurveda, fostering trust worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:02 IST
India's Ayurvedic Practitioners to Make Waves in Europe with India-EU Trade Pact
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that Indian practitioners of traditional medicine can now provide their services across European Union countries, thanks to a landmark India-EU trade pact. This development is set to greatly benefit young AYUSH practitioners whose qualifications were earned in India.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital in Kerala, Modi emphasized that the agreement would amplify the presence of AYUSH wellness centers in Europe. He extended congratulations to those associated with AYUSH and credited the hospital for its continuous work in the realm of ayurveda.

Modi underlined the need for evidence-based research to foster global trust in ayurveda, praising Arya Vaidyasala's consistent efforts alongside notable institutions. He noted their focus on drug, clinical research, and cancer care, contributing significantly to preserving and advancing India's ayurvedic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026