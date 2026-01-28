Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a charter plane crash at Baramati. The crash, also claiming four others, prompted condolences from political leaders, including BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi. An investigation is underway, while state honors and mourning have been declared for Pawar, a prominent political figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
BJP leader and MP Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic twist, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in a charter plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi expressed her deepest condolences over this untimely demise, highlighting the significant loss to the public and the grieving family.

The aircraft, which carried Pawar and four others, crash-landed near the runway threshold as it attempted to land at Baramati airport, resulting in the death of all onboard, including Pawar's personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. The mishap prompted immediate action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which dispatched teams to investigate.

Pawar, en route from Mumbai to campaign for Zilla Panchayat elections, was a respected political figure throughout Maharashtra, having served six terms as Deputy Chief Minister in various governmental cabinets. As the investigation proceeds, state leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, gathered to pay respects. In response to the tragedy, a state holiday and three days of mourning were announced, with all state government offices closed and no entertainment programs scheduled during the mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026