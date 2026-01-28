Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

In a tragic twist, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in a charter plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi expressed her deepest condolences over this untimely demise, highlighting the significant loss to the public and the grieving family.

The aircraft, which carried Pawar and four others, crash-landed near the runway threshold as it attempted to land at Baramati airport, resulting in the death of all onboard, including Pawar's personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. The mishap prompted immediate action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which dispatched teams to investigate.

Pawar, en route from Mumbai to campaign for Zilla Panchayat elections, was a respected political figure throughout Maharashtra, having served six terms as Deputy Chief Minister in various governmental cabinets. As the investigation proceeds, state leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, gathered to pay respects. In response to the tragedy, a state holiday and three days of mourning were announced, with all state government offices closed and no entertainment programs scheduled during the mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)