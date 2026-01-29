Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Promising Flight Attendant

Pinki Mali, a flight attendant from Uttar Pradesh, was among those killed in a plane crash that also claimed the life of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The tragic event has left her native village of Bhainsa in mourning, as residents gather to support her grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:30 IST
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Promising Flight Attendant
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic plane crash on Wednesday claimed the lives of flight attendant Pinki Mali and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, among others. Hailing from Bhainsa village in Uttar Pradesh, Pinki was living in Mumbai with her family and was aboard the ill-fated chartered aircraft.

As the news of the crash reverberated through Bhainsa village, a wave of grief swept over the community. Villagers gathered to console Pinki's family, who had moved to Mumbai years ago but maintained strong ties with their native village.

Pinki, remembered as a hardworking and warm individual, regularly visited Bhainsa during Durga Puja, actively participating in local festivities. Her unexpected death has left an indelible mark on both her family in Mumbai and her ancestral village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026