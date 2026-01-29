Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Promising Flight Attendant
Pinki Mali, a flight attendant from Uttar Pradesh, was among those killed in a plane crash that also claimed the life of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The tragic event has left her native village of Bhainsa in mourning, as residents gather to support her grieving family.
A tragic plane crash on Wednesday claimed the lives of flight attendant Pinki Mali and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, among others. Hailing from Bhainsa village in Uttar Pradesh, Pinki was living in Mumbai with her family and was aboard the ill-fated chartered aircraft.
As the news of the crash reverberated through Bhainsa village, a wave of grief swept over the community. Villagers gathered to console Pinki's family, who had moved to Mumbai years ago but maintained strong ties with their native village.
Pinki, remembered as a hardworking and warm individual, regularly visited Bhainsa during Durga Puja, actively participating in local festivities. Her unexpected death has left an indelible mark on both her family in Mumbai and her ancestral village.
