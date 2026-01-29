Canton Fair Enhances Global Trade with Gifts & Decorations Event
The Canton Fair's February Industry Thematic Event focuses on the Gifts & Decorations category, promoting digital trade. It connects global buyers and suppliers with a digital platform, offering a year-round, borderless trade channel. Highlights include innovative products like multifunctional glassware and decorative lighting, emphasizing sustainability and modern design.
The Canton Fair is pioneering digital trade approaches with its February Industry Thematic Event, spotlighting the ever-popular Gifts & Decorations category.
Operating on an always-active online platform, the event enables seamless trade connectivity for global buyers and suppliers, aligning with consumer markets worldwide.
Products such as multifunctional glassware and decorative lighting are showcased, integrating sustainability with modern design aesthetics. This initiative supports productive sourcing, catering to tailored procurement demands through precision matchmaking between buyers and suppliers.