EU Crafts Strategic Exemption for Key Gas Suppliers Amid Russian Ban

The EU plans to exempt major gas suppliers, including the U.S. and Qatar, from stringent checks under its impending Russian gas ban. This measure forms part of a legally-binding plan to end Russian gas imports by 2027, with existing major suppliers posing minimal risk of Russian gas infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST
The European Union is poised to exempt key gas suppliers such as the U.S. and Qatar from stringent checks under its forthcoming Russian gas embargo. A draft European Commission document reveals this strategic move to secure alternative energy sources.

EU countries have finalized a legally-binding scheme to eliminate Russian gas imports by late 2027, propelling the initiative into legal fruition. This comprehensive plan mandates prior authorization for gas and LNG shipments from non-Russian countries, compelling companies to certify the gas's production origin five days ahead of its EU arrival.

Exemptions, however, apply to established major suppliers. These exemptions are contingent on low risks of Russian gas infiltration based on individual country bans on Russian gas or lack of infrastructure that could facilitate Russian imports. Countries like the U.S., Norway, Qatar, Britain, Algeria, and Nigeria have been listed for this waiver, as per the draft document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

