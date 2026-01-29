Maha Jathara: An Epic Tribal Reverence

The 'Maha Jathara' at Medaram has drawn an awe-inspiring crowd of 80 lakh devotees, honoring the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. Telangana's state guidance, coupled with prominent figures like Union Ministers Jual Oram and G Kishan Reddy, underlines the festival's importance. The festival celebrates a historic revolt against tax imposition in the 12th century.

State officials, including Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, have overseen elaborate arrangements to ensure that the immense gathering faces no hiccups. The festival, often compared to a 'Maha Kumbh' for tribal communities, sees heightened participation from neighboring states. Tribal priests traditionally installed the deities, cementing the cultural continuity of this revered event.

Supporting the vibrant celebration, the Union Government has extended significant backing, with Oram highlighting past and present initiatives for tribal welfare. He reiterated the central government's commitment, likened the event to a grand national festival, and emphasized support via digital tools for seamless revelry. Efforts also focus on infrastructure improvements, with 21 government departments involved.