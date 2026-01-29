Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Engages with Harvard Students to Amplify India's Growth Story

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during his visit to Harvard University, engaged with a group of predominantly Indian students from the Harvard Business School. This interaction was initiated by an invitation from the students, as per the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In a spirited discussion, Reddy shared insights about the ambitious 'Telangana Rising' initiative, urging students to harness their global networks and talents to bolster India's growth story. He also extended an invitation for them to embody the role of brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and Telangana, according to the CMO.

Participating in the 'Leadership: 21st Century' program at the Kennedy School of Government, Reddy is the first sitting Chief Minister from India to enroll in this Ivy League program. Scheduled from January 25 to 31, the program involves analysis of global case studies under the guidance of Professors Tim O'Brien and Karen Morrissey. Reddy will earn a prestigious course certification upon its completion, a landmark achievement for a sitting Indian Chief Minister, as reported by ANI.