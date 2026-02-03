Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Shri Harish Khullar: A Cultural Luminary

The third death anniversary of Shri Harish Khullar celebrates his multifaceted legacy in art, philanthropy, and leadership. Known as a visionary art collector, Khullar's renowned collection has been documented in a new publication. His life was marked by generosity and mentorship, leaving a lasting impact on India's cultural heritage and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:39 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Shri Harish Khullar: A Cultural Luminary
Harish Khullar
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 03: As we mark the third death anniversary of the late Shri Harish Khullar, we honor a remarkable life interwoven with cultural richness, philanthropy, and leadership. Shri Khullar's path was defined not only by his personal achievements but also by his dedication to preserving India's artistic heritage.

In early 2024, the cultural publication 'The Gems of Indian Art: Harish Khullar Family Collection' was launched in New Delhi, capturing a significant portion of his art collection. This esteemed book was inaugurated by dignitaries, further highlighting its national importance, and unveiled at the Bharat 24 Viksit Bharat Conclave by India's Vice President.

Shri Khullar, beyond his artistic contributions, was renowned for his humanity and generosity. He supported numerous charitable causes and mentored many, embodying the ethos that true success stems from uplifting others. His legacy endures through his cultural impact, civic influence, and the enduring values cherished by his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026