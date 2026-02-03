Celebrating the Legacy of Shri Harish Khullar: A Cultural Luminary

New Delhi [India], February 03: As we mark the third death anniversary of the late Shri Harish Khullar, we honor a remarkable life interwoven with cultural richness, philanthropy, and leadership. Shri Khullar's path was defined not only by his personal achievements but also by his dedication to preserving India's artistic heritage.

In early 2024, the cultural publication 'The Gems of Indian Art: Harish Khullar Family Collection' was launched in New Delhi, capturing a significant portion of his art collection. This esteemed book was inaugurated by dignitaries, further highlighting its national importance, and unveiled at the Bharat 24 Viksit Bharat Conclave by India's Vice President.

Shri Khullar, beyond his artistic contributions, was renowned for his humanity and generosity. He supported numerous charitable causes and mentored many, embodying the ethos that true success stems from uplifting others. His legacy endures through his cultural impact, civic influence, and the enduring values cherished by his family.

