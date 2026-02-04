Left Menu

Revived Spirit: Coach Sjoerd Marijne Aims for 2028 Olympics Glory with Indian Women's Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne returns as chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team after a four-year break, focusing on unity, discipline, and culture. Aiming for the 2028 Olympics, Marijne plans a step-by-step approach, emphasizing team cohesion and leadership, while utilizing past experiences to guide the team’s journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:56 IST
Revived Spirit: Coach Sjoerd Marijne Aims for 2028 Olympics Glory with Indian Women's Hockey
Coach
  • Country:
  • India

Sjoerd Marijne has returned as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, emphasizing a unified, disciplined approach in pursuit of Olympic success in Los Angeles 2028.

Marijne, previously guiding the team to a historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, plans a step-by-step strategy to enhance team performance, focusing on upcoming tournaments like the World Cup qualifiers.

The experienced Dutch coach aims to establish strong leadership and team cohesion, citing improved conditions and team quality as key factors in their Olympic quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

 India
2
India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

 Russia
3
Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Steps Down

Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Ste...

 Global
4
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026