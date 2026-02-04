Revived Spirit: Coach Sjoerd Marijne Aims for 2028 Olympics Glory with Indian Women's Hockey
Sjoerd Marijne returns as chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team after a four-year break, focusing on unity, discipline, and culture. Aiming for the 2028 Olympics, Marijne plans a step-by-step approach, emphasizing team cohesion and leadership, while utilizing past experiences to guide the team’s journey.
Sjoerd Marijne has returned as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, emphasizing a unified, disciplined approach in pursuit of Olympic success in Los Angeles 2028.
Marijne, previously guiding the team to a historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, plans a step-by-step strategy to enhance team performance, focusing on upcoming tournaments like the World Cup qualifiers.
The experienced Dutch coach aims to establish strong leadership and team cohesion, citing improved conditions and team quality as key factors in their Olympic quest.
