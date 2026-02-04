Farewell to Hugh Gantzer: Legendary Travel Writer and Padma Shri Recipient

Hugh Gantzer, the esteemed travel writer and recipient of the Padma Shri award, was cremated in Mussoorie on Wednesday, following his passing at the age of 94. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and Indian Navy officers, who offered a guard of honour.

Born in 1931 in Patna, Gantzer had a distinguished career in the Indian Navy, retiring as a Commander. Alongside his wife, Colleen, he became a prominent figure in travel literature, writing more than 30 books. Colleen predeceased him in 2024.

The Gantzer couple was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025 for their contributions to travel writing. Due to his health, Hugh Gantzer could not attend the ceremony, so the award was later presented to him at his residence by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.

(With inputs from agencies.)